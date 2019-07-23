New chief executive of Buckinghamshire Council announced

Rachael Shimmin has been announced as the chief executive of the new Buckinghamshire Council.

Ms Shimmin will lead the £1bn council, the second largest non-metropolitan unitary authority in England providing all of the current county and district councils’ services.

The appointment follows a national search to find the best candidate to lead the employees of the new council and a thorough recruitment process which started in early June.

Ms Shimmin, who is the current Bucks County Council chief executive, as well as interim head of paid service and implementation lead, will continue to lead this work in creating the new council, which will come into effect as of April 1, 2020.

In advance of the elections next year, the new chief executive will also work with the 202 elected members who make up the shadow authority and the decision-making shadow executive to oversee the creation of the new council.

Ms Shimmin said: “Setting up the new Buckinghamshire Council is a once-in-a-career opportunity.

“The communities of Buckinghamshire deserve the best possible public services and I am excited to be heading up the organisation that will deliver them.

“While the task ahead of us shouldn’t be underestimated, the programme to create the new council is well established and has a clear focus on what is required. I am determined to create an organisation that will lead the way in providing excellent services.”

Leader of the shadow executive Cllr Martin Tett said: “Creating the new Buckinghamshire Council is a massive challenge but I know Rachael is the person who will ensure it happens and I look forward to working with them.

“We have the opportunity here to improve services and create simpler, more efficient and effective local government that will deliver for all of our communities.”

Deputy leader of the shadow executive Cllr Katrina Wood said: “This is an exciting step in the creation of the new unitary authority for Buckinghamshire and I’m confident that Rachael will lead employees to create a new council that brings together the best of the five councils to promote Buckinghamshire as a great place to live, work and do business.”

For more information about the new Buckinghamshire Council, visit shadow.buckinghamshire.gov.uk and follow @DeliveringBucks on Twitter.