Old Windsor and Langley pooches scoop Crufts awards

At this year’s Crufts, two pooches from Old Windsor and Langley stood out from the crowd to scoop wins at the prestigious competition.

Jandade Baloo L' Bear, known at home as Baloo, won first place as Limit Dog in his category against those of the same breed (Briard), gender, age and previous wins.

This is six-year-old Baloo’s first win, though he has come second and third at Crufts before.

Owner Denise Smith, from Langley, has other dogs but not at Crufts – including a female Briard who gets too anxious to compete.

Baloo is a ‘loving, loyal, quite boisterous dog,’ Denise said.

“He’s a quite cheeky, a bit of a handful, and a very good companion,” she said. “It’s quite an achievement to win a class.”

Placido Octavia, also called Rafiki, won first place in the Junior Bitch category.

An eight-month old Cesky Terrier, this was Rafiki’s first time at Crufts – and owner Eleonore Hacheme’s, too. She said it was ‘incredible’ to have won.

“She’s very bold and extremely playful,” said Eleonore, from Old Windsor. “She’s very smart and picks up anything.

“It was amazing to see her in the ring. She seemed like she has done it her whole life. I was very proud.”

Rafiki shares her home with fellow Cesky Terrier, aged six and a half.