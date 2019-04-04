Find out who's standing in the Slough Borough Council elections next month

Candidates for the upcoming Slough Borough Council (SBC) elections next month have been announced.

A total of 14 seats will be contested at the election, which takes place on Thursday, May 2.

One seat is available in each ward, except Foxborough, where Madhuri Bedhi is the sole candidate.

Current cabinet member for finance and housing Mohammed Nazir will represent the Labour party against Conservative David Munkley.

Independent candidate Olly Isernia will stand against Labour’s Pavitar Mann and Sebastian Rysnik of the Conservatives in Britwell and Northborough.

A two horse race in Central will see Conservative Chandra Muvvala face off against Labour’s Christine Hulme.

The Tories’ Rhys Calderwood Williams is against Ruqayah Begum in Chalvey ward.

Council leader James Swindlehurst will represent Labour and Co-Operative Party in Cippenham Green. He will face competition from UKIP representative Nick Smith and Tory Lee Pettman.

In Cippenham Meadows the Liberal Democrat candidate Matthew Taylor will stand against Charlie Olsen of the Conservatives and Natasa Pantelic, Labour and Co-Operative Party representative and current cabinet member for health and social care.

Two candidates will be vying for a seat in Colnbrook with Poyle. Gurdeep Grewal of Labour and Dexter Smith of the Conservatives are both running.

Sabia Hussain of Labour and Co-Operative Party will run against Tory Benjamin Vincent.

In Farnham, independent candidate Taheira Mughal faces competition from Labour’s Maroof Mohammad and Allison Miller-Ross of the Conservatives.

A four-way showdown will take place in Langley St Mary’s, with Labour candidate Harpreet Cheema running against Meena Sharma of the Conservatives, Lib Dem Josephine Hanney and independent Sharon O’Reilly.

Meanwhile, Langley St Mary’s will have Zaffar Ajaib representing Labour Co-Operative Party, Christine Bamigbola standing for the Conservatives and Julian Edmunds running for the Green Party.

The four candidates in Upton are Rod Parkes of the Lib Dems, Gurcharan Manku of the Conservatives, Olivia Dixon from the Greens and Jina Basra of Labour.

Wexham Lea, which also has four candidates standing, will see Harjinder Gahir of Labour, independents Shafait Hussain and Ken Wright and Conservative Jasvinder Singh all face off against each other.