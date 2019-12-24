Express review of the year 2019: January

11:08AM, Tuesday 24 December 2019
The year got off to a slightly unusual start when a horse trapped on a footbridge was rescued by firefighters. Work finally got underway on a new multi-million pound hospital in Ascot and free exercise sessions were launched at an outdoor gym in Slough.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A person has been hit by a train between Maidenhead and London Paddington.
An airport security worker from Slough is among three people charged in connection with an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth more than £2million into the UK.