Public notices: Eight-storey block of flats planned for Slough

Plans to build an eight-storey block of flats in Slough and more new homes in the High Street have been revealed in this week’s public notices.

Planning:

An application to build 29 new flats in an eight-storey block in Stoke Road have been submitted to the council.

If approved, the plans would see Rai Solicitors, based at 19 Stoke Road, on the corner of Stoke Gardens, demolished and the block built in its place.

The ‘car free’ development would include no car parking spaces, apart from two bays for disabled users. The plans, close to Slough train station, would include 29 bike parking spaces.

Plans have also been submitted to build 14 new flats in Slough High Street.

An application has been lodged to convert 234-236 High Street from retail storage space to residential space.

The developer is seeking to build four studio flats, eight one-bed flats and two two-bed flats across four storeys above the shop that is currently on the site. The existing building is three storeys tall.

If built, the flats would overlook the Queensmere Observatory shopping centre.

Also in Slough, Crackerjacks Day Nursery, in Datchet Road, is seeking to build a new school drop-off zone for parents and children.

The new development, which is on a listed building, would include a new gravel driveway, planting beds, automatic gates and boundary fencing.

Meanwhile, in Windsor, plans are in to build four new semi-detached houses in Alma Road, on land to the North of Camperdown House.

These houses would include parking, landscaping and vehicular access.

Finally, plans have also been submitted to build a new dentist surgery in central Windsor.

To view this week's public notices click here.