    • Public notices: High Street shop applies for alcohol licence

    Licensing and a planning application are among the items in this week’s public notices.

    Licensing

    A premises licence is being sought by The Tuck Shop in Burnham High Street.

    The application is for the sale of alcohol off-premises between 9am and 11pm seven days a week.

    More details can be found on the Buckinghamshire Council website.

    Comments on the application must be made by June 29.

    Planning

    An application has been put forward detailing some of the specifics of the plan to regenerate the former AkzoNobel site in Wexham Road, Slough, into 1,000 new homes and commercial space.

    The application for reserved matters seeks to finalise the appearance including the layout and landscaping for the first phase of the commercial floor space – a data centre with car parking.

    Click here to view the public notices in full.

    Slough Express

