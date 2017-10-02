Mon, 02
17 °C
Tue, 03
15 °C
Wed, 04
15 °C
SECTION INDEX

Highlights and photos: Slough Town 2-1 Poole Town

A late winner from George Wells helped Slough progress to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup at Arbour Park on Saturday. 

See the highlights below and all our photos from the game in the slideshow above. 

Click here for a full match report

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved