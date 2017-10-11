Slough Town complete astonishing comeback to beat Merthyr Town

Merthyr Town 4, Slough Town 5

‘Incredible, unbelievable, astonishing, extraordinary’, just a selection of the words used to describe Slough Town’s fightback from 4-0 down to win 5-4 at Merthyr Town last night.

The Rebels trailed 4-0 after 20 minutes and looked to be on the verge of capitulating to a demoralising away defeat.

The fans who had made the trip to Wales sang ‘we’re going to win 5-4’, in jest rather than hope.

But then the Rebels did just that. Nathan Smart smashed home what looked like being a consolation goal at best in the 50th minute, but further strikes followed from Chris Flood, Warren Harris and then James Dobson in the 89th minute.

Those goals drew the visitors level before Dobson’s deflected drive in the 93rd minute, almost the last kick of the game, found the back of the net to give the Rebels a remarkable 5-4 win.

The win moves the Rebels to within a point of leaders Kettering, who were held to a 0-0 draw at Biggleswade last night.

Reflecting on what they’d seen on Twitter, Neil Baker said: “Never in my life have I witnessed a game like that. Unbelievable character from the players. Won’t talk about the first half. Incredible!”

Joint boss Jon Underwood was similarly enthused, tweeting: “That is why we love football. Just an incredible night to be involved in. Players deserve all the credit.”

Ian Traylor swept the ball past Jack Turner inside five minutes to put Merthyr in front and Mo Touray tapped home their second after nine minutes. Mark Nisbet got his attempted clearance all wrong and it cannoned in off the bar after 18 minutes and Traylor’s second of the game minutes later all but confirmed the points for the Welshmen.

Then something extraordinary happened. Slough have fought back on more than one occasion this season, but never like this. Smart picked out the top corner in the 50th minute from distance. Chris Flood’s angled drive bounced in off the post a few minutes later and the comeback only really looked on when Warren Harris fired home at the far post for his second in as many games in the 70th minute. The Rebels had to wait for their equaliser but it arrived with a minute to go when Dobson headed home George Wells’ cross and that looked like being that. A point salvaged.

However, special things are expected of Slough this season and they came up with a special finish when Dobson’s shot was deflected past Oliver Davies to seal victory with very nearly the final kick of the contest.