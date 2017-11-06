Slough Town to host BBC coverage of FA Cup second round draw this evening

Photo: Gary House

Slough Town have confirmed they’ll be hosting the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup second round draw this evening (Monday).

The BBC 2 programme will come live from Arbour Park at 7pm, where the club’s management team and players will eagerly await the Rebels’ opponents in round two.

The Rebels made it through to the second round of the competition for only the seventh time in the club’s 127 year history after defeating Gainsborough Trinity of the National League North 6-0 on Saturday.

The draw will be screened on both BBC 2 and BT Sport with coverage to start from 7pm.

The event is not open to the general public, however, a number of guests have been invited.

The Rebels will be ball number 34 in the draw.

A club statement said: “This is a great privilege for the club, very exciting for the town and of course puts Arbour Park firmly on the map.”

Twenty second round ties will be determined this evening, with the matches set to be played over the weekend of December 1-4.