Slough Town drawn at home to League One Rochdale in FA Cup second round

Slough Town will host League One Rochdale in the second round of the FA Cup, with the management team and players discovering who they’d drawn live on BBC television.

The Rebels hosted the BBC’s coverage of last night’s second round draw, which was made at Chorley ahead of their first round clash with Fleetwood Town.

There was an almighty cheer from those assembled at Arbour Park when Slough were drawn out at home and a slightly more muted response when they found out they’d be hosting Rochdale, a team four levels above them in League One.

Afterwards joint manager Jon Underwood, who was interviewed by presenter Mark Chapman during the programme, said he was delighted the Rebels had been drawn at home and hoped the tie would be selected for live TV coverage.

“Yeah obviously, a surreal experience doing this, but one I think we could get used to,” said Underwood.

“Brilliant for the club, brilliant exposure. The crowds are on the up here and there’s no better way to keep that going than with a cup run.

“The exposure of Arbour Park and the club goes through the roof tonight. We’re pleased with the draw. The most important thing was getting a home draw, that was the first priority.

“We felt that if we got a league side here at home there was a good chance of us being on TV. Who knows if we can beat Rochdale, we’ll see, but there will be no expectation on us. They are four levels higher than us, but it will be a game we can all look forward to.”

Slough dismantled Gainsborough Trinity 6-0 on Saturday with the help of a stunning hat-trick from Matt Lench, who was also interviewed on TV last night, and have real hope of progressing to a potentially lucrative third round tie.

Rebels’ management, playing staff, sponsors and volunteers were invited to Arbour Park to watch BBC 2’s live coverage of the draw.

The date and kick-off time for the tie is yet to be decided. The second round ties will take place across the weekend of December 1-4.

Ticket details will be released on Slough’s website www.sloughtownfc.net as soon as they become available.

Wycombe Wanderers were also in the hat for last night’s draw and will host Leatherhead or Billericay Town in the second round.

Full Second Round draw:

Woking or Bury v Tranmere Rovers or Peterborough United

MK Dons v Maidstone United

Newport County v Cambridge United

Wycombe Wanderers v Leatherhead or Billericay Town

Port Vale v Yeovil Town

Shrewsbury Town v Morecambe

Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town or Scunthorpe United

Slough Town v Rochdale

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

Stevenage v Swindon Town

Mansfield Town v Guiseley or Accrington Stanley

Gateshead v Luton Town

Bradford City v Plymouth Argyle

Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

AFC Fylde v Wigan Atheltic

Gillingham v Carlisle United

Notts County v Oxford City

Forest Green Rovers v Exeter City

Chorley or Fleetwood Town v Hereford

Coventry City v Boreham Wood