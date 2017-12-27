Slough Town FC brings Christmas cheer to children at Wexham Park Hospital

Players and staff from Slough Town FC gave Santa a helping hand, delivering about 150 Christmas gifts to children staying at Wexham Park Hospital on Thursday.

Having appealed for donations from members of the public as part of its annual campaign, the Rebels sent seven players and members of staff to spread festive cheer through the children’s ward and children’s oncology ward.

General manager John Porter said between 130 and 150 presents were dropped off on the day and that some would be saved for new admissions.

The sister of one child at the hospital, who has spent hours in the hospital with her family was also given a gift by the squad.

John said the day was both ‘humbling’ and ‘rewarding’ and that the experience hit home for the players, many of whom are parents themselves.

“I think the players got a lot out of it,” he added.