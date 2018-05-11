Promotion 'just the start' for Rebels says co-manager Jon Underwood

Promotion to the National League South is just the start for Slough Town, with co-manager Jon Underwood hoping their success will encourage more fans through the turnstiles.

The Rebels are now just one division away from the top of the non-league pyramid after they beat King’s Lynn Town 2-1 in the Southern League Premier Division play-off final on Monday.

And Underwood, who has overseen two promotions in his five seasons at the club, expects it to continue to grow stron-ger, on and off the field.

He said: “I think the crowds have been steadily growing over the past year and the FA Cup run and promotion can only help.

“We know that Slough has a huge history and a big fan base but we’ve noticed in the last few months that more and more youngsters are starting to come down.

“Slough is a huge town and I bet there will be lots of people that go and watch Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

“We’re hoping they start coming down here more often. Arbour Park is a brilliant facility and a great ground to watch football at.”

Hundreds of Rebels fans made the 130-mile trip to Norfolk to cheer on the players as they aimed to finish their season in style on Monday.

And scenes of pure jubilation played out on the terraces as Manny Williams slotted home an 89th-minute winner to silence the hosts’ 3,000-strong home crowd.

Underwood added: “Going into the game it’s 10 months of hard work that we put in and it all really comes down to one game.

“When that goal goes in at such a late stage you just go berserk.

“We do this for 10 months a year, three times a week and moments like that remind you what a brilliant game it is.”