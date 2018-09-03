Striker Perry Coles leaves Slough Town as Matty Stevens joins

Perry Coles has left Slough Town four days after the club signed fellow striker Matt Stevens on loan from League 1 side Peterborough United.

The Arbour Vale club said in a statement that they wish Coles well and thanked him for assisting the team to promotion last season.

“Following seven day approaches last week from two Step 3 clubs for Perry Coles, he has decided to leave the club to play regular football,” the statement read.

“With the signing of Matty Stevens and having Ben Harris, Chris Flood and Manny Williams also on the books we could not guarantee him football every week, and after a few issues we had early season, we felt it was probably right for him to move on.”

Coles’ place in the squad has been taken by Stevens, who started for the Rebels in their impressive 1-0 victory over Chelmsford on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored 34 goals in all competitions on loan at Kettering Town last season, his first campaign in senior football.

He was also top scorer for Peterborough with six goals in their pre-season campaign, and was in the squad for their first League 1 match of the season, making an appearance off the bench.

New signings for The Posh have since meant he became available on loan.