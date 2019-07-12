Baker excited by attacking options as Rebels start pre-season with 4-3 thriller

If Slough Town’s first pre-season game is anything to go by, Rebels fans could be in for a rollercoaster ride this year.

Neil Baker and Jon Underwood’s side welcomed National League outfit Eastleigh to Arbour Park on Tuesday, with the visitors winning 4-3.

For Baker, the fixture was all about getting some minutes into the legs of his players after a two-month break.

He said: “It was very open which we wouldn’t have wanted if it was a league game.

“We were saying after 15 minutes, if it was a league game we would’ve changed our shape but there was no need.”

Slough found themselves 2-0 down after 32 minutes before Max Worsfold reduced the arrears before the break.

Mark Nisbet levelled in the 63rd minute but John Goddard edged Eastleigh in front shortly after.

Second-half substitute Dan Roberts grabbed a goal in the 78th minute but it was not enough, with the hosts eventually losing 4-3.

With former Maidenhead United men Worsfold and Ryan Bird getting run outs alongside ex-Bracknell Town winger Joe Grant, Baker said he is happy with the attacking options.

“We’ve got very good options all over the pitch at the moment, especially in the attacking areas,” he said.

“Both (Max and Ryan) are good players and we need to get them both fit because neither played an awful lot of football last season.”

Next up for the Rebels is National League side Sutton United at Arbour Park tomorrow (Saturday).