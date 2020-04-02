Slough Town midfielder's #PicForAPoundForTheNHS campaign for frontline health staff

Slough Town midfielder Scott Davies and his partner have so far raised more than £1,000 for the NHS from their #PicForAPoundForTheNHS online campaign.

They’ve been encouraging friends, teammates and others to post a picture on social media that has meaning for them in return for a donation to those on the frontline of this public health crisis.

“With everything that is going on at the moment, us as a nation have our part to play for those fantastic people on the frontline putting their lives at risk to save lives,” said Scott.

“As we all know, social media can be a tough place to be at times, but that doesn’t need to be the case.

“Let’s all get together and show how grateful we are for the work the NHS are undertaking right now.

“We live our life through social media, posting photos and making comments.

"So now, all we want you to do is find a photo, from any walk of life, and post it with the hashtag #PicForAPoundForTheNHS and then going on to donate £1 to our gofundmepage.

“All proceeds will go to the NHS. Don’t be that guy or girl who posts a photo and doesn’t donate! Please get involved.”

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/picforapoundforthenhs