Slough Town Ladies run and walk 1,751 miles in May to raise money for NHS charities

Slough Town Ladies team have completed an impressive walking and running challenge, completing 1,751miles during May to raise money for NHS charities.

The team initially hoped to raise £500 for good causes by walking and running the 812 miles, the equivalent distance between NHS hospitals in Falmouth and Wick. However, they smashed both their distance and fundraising targets, eventually making it as far as John o’ Groats by the 15th day before attempting to make it back to Arbour Park in Slough. This they achieved with just days to spare on Thursday.

All the exercises were completely individually, with the teammates recording and logging their mileage on fitness apps such as Fitbit and Strava.

A club statement said: “We would like to congratulate the Ladies team for completing the challenge and for raising such a fantastic sum, and also thank everyone who sponsored them or followed their progress on social media.”

Donations can still be made via this JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/slough-town-ladies-fc