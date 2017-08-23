Firefighters tackle lorry blaze on M4

09:54AM, Wednesday 23 August 2017
A lorry fire on the M4 was tackled by firefighters last night (Tuesday).
Crews from Langley and Slough were called the scene between junction 5 for Langley and junction 6 for Slough central at about midnight.
One firefighter in breathing apparatus used a hose reel to put out the fire on the westbound carriageway.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street have attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.