Cyclists wanted for Slough Foodbank fundraising ride

Cyclists are being asked to help Slough Foodbank by taking part in its seventh annual Ride for Food event next month.

The 24-mile family bike ride on Sunday, September 17, will start at Slough Town Square at 12.45pm and will pass along the Jubilee River and through Windsor Great Park.

Cyclists will stop for a picnic lunch and ice cream at Dorney Court Garden Centre before continuing on the circular route, arriving back at Slough Town Centre between 4pm and 5pm.

To register and receive a sponsor form or for more details on the event, email Neline Kriek at nelinekriek@hotmail.com or call 07936 375011.

Entry is £25 for individuals or £50 for a family, which will include souvenir t-shirts.

Prices will drop to £10 and £20 respectively for cyclists who recycle last year’s t-shirts.

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/events/rideforfood2017/446371 to make a donation.