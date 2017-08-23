Slough address shut down by police after arrests on suspicion of drug offences

An address in Slough has been closed by police for three months after people at the property were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Reading Magistrates’ Court granted a closure order yesterday (Tuesday), preventing anyone from entering 23 School Lane, unless specified by the order.

Thames Valley Police officers applied for the closure after arrests were made at the property on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A drugs.

Investigating officer PC Crossman said: “This closure follows a number of arrests, and will prevent anyone from entering the property.

“We are committed to safeguarding residents and will do what is necessary to protect our communities from anti-social behaviour and crime.

“If you have any concerns about properties being used for criminal activity, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”