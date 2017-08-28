Indian Independence Day celebration held in Slough

A celebration of 70 years of Indian independence featuring music, dancing, poetry and lessons from history was held at St Bernard’s Catholic Grammar School on Saturday, August 19.

More than 350 people attended the event, organised by community organisation Apna Virsa.

The day had a poignant start with a minute’s silence in honour of those who died during the bloody partition of British India before a rendition of the Indian national anthem.

The crowd at the Langley Road school, who came from various religious and cultural backgrounds, was entertained by thought provoking poetry, music and dance performances.

Guest speaker Amrita Mohan told her story of living through partition and how she was helped by kind people during the horrific era.

Members of Slough-based youth charity Aik Saath shared their exhibition on the partition of India.

The day was attended by the Mayor of Slough Councillor Ishrat Shah.

Apna Virsa project coordinator Seema Kamboj said: “It was a good mixture of celebration and remembrance.

“It was very well received, we got such positive feedback.”

She said that talks on the day touched on how much the relationship between India and the UK has grown since 1947.

Indian Independence Day is marked on August 15.