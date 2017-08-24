Teams gear up for sixth annual Slough Barrel Roll

A barrel of laughs is in store on Sunday as five teams are gearing up for the sixth annual Slough Barrel Roll.

The increasingly popular event sees teams of pub staff members roll specially decorated beer barrels from pub to pub in fancy dress.

Teams earn points as they compete against each other in specially designed games at each pub, enjoying pints along the way.

This year’s teams are The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow, The Wheatsheaf and the Slough Town Supporters Trust, as the event’s first non-pub team.

Barrel rollers will convene at The Curve in William Street from about noon before running to The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow and finishing at The Wheatsheaf – last year’s winner and holder of the ‘Master Barrel Roller’ title.

Revellers are expected to finish at about 4pm.

The Moon and Spoon’s manager and barrel roll committee chairman, Ian Reynolds, said: “It’s just a way of our pubs coming together and having a fun day, making fools of ourselves and raising money for charity.”

Money collected through sponsorship and other donations will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Teams are already raising money ahead of the big day. The event alternates between selecting a national charity and one from the Slough area.

Last year’s event raised about £1,500 for Slough Foodbank.

Teams compete for different titles, including the best costumes, the best barrel and the best pub game.

Traditionally, the pub teams shroud their costume themes and game ideas in secrecy until the day.

“Everyone’s really secretive, it’s all part of the fun,” added Ian.

He says that the barrel roll continues to grow in team numbers and is fetching a bigger audience.

“The idea is to get it to grow and get a couple more pubs involved,” he added.

Visit www.facebook.com/sloughbarrelroll for more information.