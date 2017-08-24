Arches go into place as new ice arena begins to take shape

The first two of three five-tonne wooden arches have been installed as the extension to Slough Ice Arena begins to take shape.

The two-storey extension will house the new entrance, reception, gym, café and climbing wall.

The rebuild is being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal, a partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

Councillor Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “This new extension not only increases the size of the building but opens it up onto the Bath Road where, with the new landscaping, it will provide a much more welcoming entrance and public area.

“And this new extension will house much of the extra facilities we are including in the new Ice Arena complex; the gym, café and the excellent climbing wall with its clip n climb feature.

“These features will make the arena so much more than just a place to skate and I can wait to see it all being used.”