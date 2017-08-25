Tower block residents being 'ignored' over cladding safety fears  

Residents and landlords continue to fear for the fire safety of a private tower block which failed a cladding test in June and feel they are not being listened to.

Following the Grenfell Tower disaster in June, a safety test was carried out on cladding at Nova House, a seven-storey tower block in Buckingham Gardens, Slough.

Residents were told on July 30 the cladding had failed but the building’s freeholder, Freehold Properties 42 Ltd, has not yet said whether it will replace it.

Since then, 24-hour fire wardens have been employed and for the past few weeks, weekly fire alarm tests have been carried out. Fire engines have also been spotted outside the block.

Tenant Peter Bothwell, 57, says it is hard to hear hallway alarms from individual flats and has asked property managers Ringley Group for one night-time test.

He added that, for several weeks, all of his emails to Ringley have been ignored.

Mr Bothwell has raised issues including the communal hot water system, which he says has broken down ‘at least’ 21 times in the past 21 months, and the building’s insulation, which he says has also been taken for testing.

“I’ve not had any replies. They just ignore my emails now,” he said.

“My main concern is my safety and the safety of the other tenants.”

He says at least six tenants have moved from Nova House since the cladding test failure.

One tenant, Charlotte Joy, told the Express that she and her flatmate moved out partly due to fire safety concerns but also because of the water system.

Alex Dufaye, a Bangkok-based landlord, has emailed Darren Pither, Freehold Properties 42 Ltd’s director, asking if it would be more cost-effective to replace the cladding instead of employing fire wardens.

“This is surely not a long-term solution,” he said, adding he had been quoted £25,000 for all the cladding to be replaced.

“If a fire warden is paid £10 an hour, then to have one fire warden on site 24/7, would cost £87,600 per year. Surely, financially, the solution is obvious?”

In his response, seen by the Express, Mr Pither said: “Whilst the freeholder has agreed to fund some of the immediate costs, we are waiting for solicitor’s advice on how these costs should be treated.

“With regard to the alleged fire safety defects you refer to, these are exactly the sort of matters that are being attended to in accordance with the fire officers requirements.”

Richard Venables, another landlord, is due to meet Slough MP Tan Dhesi on Friday, September 1, to discuss the issue.

Ringley Group director Mary-Anne Bowring was not available for comment.