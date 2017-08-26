Chance to see a 'quainter side of Slough' at canal festival

Families, nature lovers and boat enthusiasts will have the chance to enjoy scenic barge trips at the annual Slough Canal Festival next month.

Three boats from the Hillingdon Narrowboat Association and one from Denham Lock will be at the ready to ferry passengers along the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal.

The event, run by Slough Borough Council, will take place at Bloom Park in Middlegreen Road, from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10.

Volunteer Ian Maclachlan works at the Slough Urban Renewal-sponsored event to ensure boat trips go smoothly.

“People who go on them have a really good time,” he said, adding that the trips are a good way to see a greener and quainter side of Slough.

“That’s what gets people going, the tranquillity of it all,” he added.

“We’ve got a nice group of volunteer steerers.

“I always get the same volunteers signing up saying ‘can we do this year as well?’ It’s something they enjoy doing.”

Ian aims to make the trips accessible to all, and one of the boats will be fitted with a lift for wheelchair users.

Trips to the end of the canal basin and back will take about an hour.

The festival, which is also sponsored by the Express, will feature a range of other attractions throughout the weekend.

For those who prefer staying on land, Richard Curtis will visit with K9 Quackers, a travelling duck herding and sheepdog display.

Performances will feature black and white magpie ducks and duck racing with Indian runner ducks and agility trained buff Orpington ducks which will negotiate a series of obstacles.

“We try and make it educational but also a bit of fun,” said Richard.

“The ducks are quite characterful, they’re very upright in their stance. They’re quite comedic in a way when they are running around.”

Richard said the ducks respond well to the calm and collected dogs.

He added: “I only use certain dogs. You need a certain type of dog with a certain temperament who is perhaps more gentle.”