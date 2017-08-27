New school Grove Academy to open on temporary site in September

Grove Academy, Slough’s first all-through school for students aged four to 18, has announced it will open on a temporary site at the junction of Wellington Street and Windsor Road next month.

Initially opening for reception and years one, two, three and seven, the school will eventually have 1,940 places with a sixth-form of 200 students when fully operational.

The academy will open on Monday, September 11, with reception opening on Thursday September 14, and run while a permanent site is built.

The school says it will teach real-life skills like talking in interviews and give students the chance to speak with Slough’s business community.

The academy was created by the Slough Association of Secondary Headteachers (SASH) and is its second school. It was originally known as SASH 2.

Principal Andrea Fricker said: “It’s great to finally be able to tell parents where the school is initially going to be based.”

She said staff had been working over the summer to finalise the curriculum for the new school.

The school is still accepting applications. Open days are planned for the autumn term for prospective parents.

Visit www.groveacademy.co.uk for more information.