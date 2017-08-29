Arson suspected after series of fires in Slough

09:05AM, Tuesday 29 August 2017
A suspected arsonist was arrested last night after firefighters attended a series of fires in Canterbury Avenue in Slough.
Firefighters where called to the road at about 11pm, where they worked to tackle several fires in sheds, fences and bushes.
Two crews from Slough where at the scene for about five hours.
One arrest was made. Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street have attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.