Arson suspected after series of fires in Slough

A suspected arsonist was arrested last night after firefighters attended a series of fires in Canterbury Avenue in Slough.

Firefighters where called to the road at about 11pm, where they worked to tackle several fires in sheds, fences and bushes.

Two crews from Slough where at the scene for about five hours.

One arrest was made. Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.

