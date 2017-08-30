Eid celebrations to be held at Queensmere Observatory

Shoppers at the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre in Slough can enjoy activities and performances on Saturday in celebration of Eid.

The day will include performances by Dhol drummers, free henna hand painting and a free arts and crafts workshop for children.

The professional henna artist and the art workshop, at which youngsters can make their own moon and star mobiles, can both be found near Primark.

The Dhol drummers will be making appearances at different spots throughout the day.

Celebrations will run between 11am and 4pm.