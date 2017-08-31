In pictures: Slough Barrel Roll raises cash for cancer charity

Painstakingly decorated beer barrels rolled through the town centre by pub staff in fancy dress at the Slough Barrel Roll on Sunday.

The sixth annual event included teams from The Rising Sun, The Moon and Spoon, The Red Cow and The Wheatsheaf, as well as the Slough Town Supporters Trust - the event’s first non-pub team.

Having kept their fancy dress themes secret before the big day, teams rolled their barrels from pub to pub, collecting donations, drinking pints and competing against one another in various games.

Donations will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust with final collection figures expected to be revealed in a few weeks. About £1,000 is thought to have been raised so far.

The Moon and Spoon, which theme was Windsor & Eton Brewery’s range of beers, were the overall winners this year.

The Red Cow won the best game award for croquet in their Alice in Wonderland themed beer garden.

Slough Town Supporters Trust’s Rebels themed barrel won them the best decorated barrel award.

Organiser and The Moon and Spoon manager Ian Reynolds said: “It was definitely the best one yet, everyone enjoyed themselves.

“People have already been asking me when the next one will be.”