Fishing and falconry to feature at Slough Canal Festival

Animals of many kinds can be found at the Slough Canal Festival in Bloom Park next weekend which will feature fishing demonstrations and a birds of prey show.

Appearing on both Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, at the Middlegreen Road park is Alan Sandom of the Ashford Angling Trust in Kent.

He has been going to the Slough Borough Council-run event for the past 12 years now to teach visitors how to fish.

“There will be two licensed coaches there with all the tackles and bait and everything else,” he said, adding the aim of the demonstrations is to teach inexperienced fishers rather than letting aficionados hog the limelight.

“Those who think they can do it will always stand back and talk behind you.

“It’s an introduction to fishing and to what swims in the canal. Most people don’t think there are fish, which of course there are.”

For those who prefer airborne animals to canal-dwellers, Ridgeside Falconry will also be attending the weekend with its range of birds of prey.

The north-east based firm has been attending the Slough Urban Renewal sponsored festival for several years now.

Ridgeside Falconry owner Phil Gibbons has a special place in his heart for the festival, which is supported by The Express, because it marks the end of the season.

“It’s my last big trip away and I always look forward to coming down,” he said.

Phil’s roster for this year includes eagles, falcons, owls, buzzards and hawks.

Ridgeside's bird handlers will have their birds on show, performing free-flying demonstrations.

Phil says he tries to make sure his demonstrations appeal to a wide range of people.

“We try and do as much audience participation as possible,” he added.

Ridgeside’s birds of prey have been known to perform tricks including flying between people’s legs depending on weather conditions.

He added: “I’m always excited. We’re looking forward to coming down.”

The days will run between 11am and 5pm.