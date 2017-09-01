Cladding on tower block which failed safety test 'will be replaced'

Cladding on a privately-owned Slough tower block which failed a safety test in June will be replaced, the director of its freeholding company has said.

On June 30, residents of Nova House, a seven-storey tower block in Buckingham Gardens, were told that a sample of the building’s cladding had failed a safety test.

This was carried out after the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London. Since then residents have repeatedly expressed concerns for their safety, saying they felt ignored by the building’s management.

But yesterday (Thursday) the director of freeholder Ground Rent Estates 5 Ltd, Darren Pither, said: “After a rigorous investigation of the cladding at Nova House, we can confirm that the cladding will be replaced as swiftly as possible.

“We are currently receiving quotations for the works to be conducted, with three out of four companies having submitted their proposed costs.

“Once we receive the fourth quote for works we will be able to move to the next stage, working closely with the owners of the properties at Nova House.

“We estimate that the cost to replace the cladding will be in the region of £1million.”

Ground Rent Estates 5 Ltd is due to meet with Slough Borough Council on Wednesday to report its progress in meeting safety requirements.

Mr Pither said the company is arranging a meeting with Slough’s MP Tan Dhesi as part of efforts to ‘communicate with all those concerned in the local community’.

A letter obtained by the Express dated Tuesday, August 29, says on Monday, August 14, Nova House’s previous freeholder, Freehold Properties 42 Limited sold the block to Ground Rent Estates Limited.

Both companies are registered at the same Kentish Town Road address in London with the same directors and Mr Pither said the transfer was for ‘administrative purposes’.

The company said this is because Nova House is part of a property portfolio providing security against short term bank lending and that lenders were concerned if it should be included as reliable security.

Because the security is based on properties and their owning companies, Nova House transferred from the lender’s security structure to another company within the same group.