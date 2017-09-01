Council writes to Broom House residents following 'continued arson attacks'

A letter to residents of Broom House in Reddington Drive has been sent by Slough Borough Council over continued ‘arson attacks’ in the tower block.

Firefighters were called to the council-owned tower for the fifth time in recent weeks on Thursday, August 24, following reports of a bin fire.

A 60-year-old security guard suffered burns to his face and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.

The borough council says four of the five fires were acts of arson; the fifth was accidental.

In a letter to residents on Wednesday, Slough Borough Council’s head of neighbourhoods John Griffiths wrote: “It is reasonable to consider this fire was set by a resident of Broom House.

“To deter anyone who wishes to put themselves and others at risk by setting another fire, we will be installing CCTV in the communal areas.”

24-hour security has been put on site already and a bin chute sprinkler system has been installed.

Mr Griffiths added: “We would encourage you to cooperate with the investigations and hope we can rid the block of a tenant who has such scant disregard for your safety and that of your neighbours.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.