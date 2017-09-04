Winners claim prizes at Slough Games for the Disabled

03:30PM, Monday 04 September 2017
A range of games were played over the weekend by participants in the Slough Games for the Disabled.
Hosted at the Stoke Park Trust for the Disabled clubhouse in Northern Road, about 90 people took part in game such as table tennis, a wheelchair dash and boccia across Saturday and Sunday.
Prizes were awarded for different categories, with male, female and junior awards for each of the sports.
It is the 40th time the event has been held, and some of the participants are regulars that keep coming back.
Stuart Barnett, the trust treasurer, said he believed entrants return because of the ‘friendly atmosphere’.
“I think that is what helps us,” he added.
The games allow disabled people to keep fit and enjoy themselves.
He stressed the event was not just for participants and anyone could come along to watch on.
“We encourage families and non-disabled people to come down here,” he said.
His favourite event was the boccia, because it is a sport designed specifically for people with disabilities.
