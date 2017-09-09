Slough Meet and Mingle hosts Thames boat party

A group of 75 members of Slough-based women’s group Meet and Mingle soaked in the sights of the Thames riverside during a boat party last month.

On Friday, August 18, the group travelled to Walton-on-Thames where they hopped aboard a boat and cruised the Thames past Hampton Court towards the Chelsea area.

They enjoyed food and drinks while they were entertained by a DJ on board.

Meet and Mingle’s founder Aksa Marshal said: “We had food, fun and games, everything was good.

“It was fully sold out. It’s one of our most popular events of the year.”

From Monday, September 18, the women’s group, which organises a wide range of activities across the borough, returns to its regular schedule after a summer break.

Visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk for more information.