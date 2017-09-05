Council to take back control of bin collections and street cleaning in December

Only three months remain until Slough Borough Council takes back control of its environmental services.

From Friday, December 1, the borough’s environmental services will no longer be contracted-out and will be brought back in-house and run and staffed by the council.

Services provided include bin collections, the running of the Chalvey waste and recycling centre, street cleaning, fly-tip removal, grounds maintenance and highway maintenance.

Councillor Fiza Matloob, commissioner for highways and transport, said: “This will be the first time the environmental services workers will be directly employed by the council for more than 15 years.

“By bringing environmental services back in house we have greater control over the operations, the priorities and will be able to be more responsive to the needs of residents.”