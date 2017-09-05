St Mary's Primary School to remain closed for extra day due to building works

02:14PM, Tuesday 05 September 2017
Pupils at St Mary’s CoE Primary School in Slough will get an extra day off school tomorrow (Wednesday) due to unfinished building works.
The school in Yew Tree Road, which was due to start the new school year tomorrow, tweeted the announcement earlier today to inform parents.
Pupils are expected to be able to return on Thursday.
The school has had a new building with additional classrooms built which will allow it to become a three-form entry school.
