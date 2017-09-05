In pictures: Eid al-Adha celebrated at Jamia Masjid & Islamic Centre

About 1,000 worshippers flocked to the Jamia Masjid & Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane on Friday to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

Starting from early in the morning, several prayer ceremonies were held to mark the festival which celebrates the story of Ibrahim, known as Abraham to Jews and Christians.

Several Arabic and English speakers gave talks about the holiday’s meaning.

The Quran teaches that Ibrahim was prepared to sacrifice his son Ishmael to show his devotion to God.

However before he does so, God provides a ram which he sacrifices instead.

The festival should not be confused with Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting period of Ramadan.

Dr Osman Latiff, who talks every week at the mosque, spoke to the crowd and explained how Eid al-Adha teaches a message of sacrificing for others.

Bringing the message into the modern world, he spoke of how people should not become obsessed with the sense of self-image presented on social media and that the next life and caring for others is more worthwhile.

He told The Express: “It’s about sacrifice, giving up things that you love for others.”

“I spoke about the dropping of image.

“That’s the essence of Eid, putting the ideal over the image.

“The image is one that you create yourself, the ideal was created for you.”

Dr Latiff praised the work for others done by mosque attendees in recent years, including the Slough 4 Syria campaign, which helped provide food and clothing to people in war-torn Syria.

After morning prayers, worshippers celebrating Eid al-Adha often have food with family and friends and swap gifts.

In spirit of sacrificing for others, they are encouraged to give money to charity as well as food for the poor.

Worshippers often sacrifice animals for meat to be distributed through charities to those in need.