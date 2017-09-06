Slough man to be sentenced for spreading terrorist publications

09:11AM, Wednesday 06 September 2017
A 21-year-old from Slough who spread a variety of jihadi propaganda online is due to be sentenced next week.
Taha Hussain, from Langtree Avenue, Slough, was found guilty of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications at the Old Bailey in July.
Hussain, who was arrested in August 2016, had sent a range of propaganda over messaging apps including Whatsapp and had his own Youtube channel containing extremist material.
He is due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Monday.
