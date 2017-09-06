Dog obedience displays to come to Slough Canal Festival

Lovers of four-legged furry friends need look no further than this weekend’s Slough Canal Festival, which will feature dog obedience demonstrations and ferret racing.

The annual Slough Borough Council-run festival will run on Saturday and Sunday at Bloom Park in Middlegreen Road.

As well as boat trips up and down the Slough Arm of the Grand Union Canal, the Slough Urban Renewal sponsored event will also feature dog obedience displays.

On both days of the festival, which is supported by The Express, members of Hazelmutts Display Team, a part of Kent-based Hazelmutts Dog Training Club, will entertain the crowd with their dog displays.

“Our aim is to show people how much fun our sport is and how much the dogs enjoy it," said Hazelmutts co-founder Karen Smith.

“We cover the whole country, we all work towards qualifying for Crufts.

“It’s a way of bonding with your dog and building a relationship.

“We’re all reward based trainers,” added Karen, who said dogs are given treats for doing well.

“It’s a sport that can be done by any dog that’s fit.”

Each day Hazelmutts will have nine dogs of various breeds, including spaniels, retrievers, Jack Russells, Collies and more.

She says seven trainers will be stationed at the festival on each day by the camping area and will be happy to answer any questions from members of the public about their sport and dog obedience in general.

“If people want to come up and speak to us please feel free, we’ve been through a range of dog problems ourselves,” said Karen.

Festival-goers will also be able to watch rescue ferrets race. Youngsters can chose a favourite ferret and give themselves a chance to win a cuddly toy if their pick triumphs.