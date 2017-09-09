Deadline approaches for Slough Youth Awards nominations

Do you know an exceptional young person from Slough?

Nominations for this year’s Slough Youth Awards close on Wednesday, September 20, at 5pm.

The annual award ceremony celebrates the contributions made by Slough’s youngsters to the community.

Youngsters aged 11 to 19 can be nominated as well as people with learning difficulties or disabilities aged 25 or younger.

People can be nominated for one of six categories, which are; young artist, young environmentalist, young inspiration, young entrepreneur, young sportsperson and Slough Council for Voluntary Service (SCVS) young volunteer of the year.

The show will take place at The Curve in on Thursday, November 2.

To find out more or to nominate a young person, visit www.slough.gov.uk/SYA or contact Giovanni Ferri on 01753 875510 or email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk for details.