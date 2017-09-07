Recycling plant and business site plans given go ahead

Plans for a recycling plant in Colnbrook and a business site in the Poyle Trading Estate were approved at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) planning meeting last night (Wednesday).

At the council’s Bath Road headquarters, SBC’s planning committee approved plans for a new building more than 3,000 square metres in size on Lanz Group’s current Galleymead Road recycling centre in Colnbrook.

The family-owned business has been operating the recycling centre since 1999. The plant recycles waste for Windsor Castle, Pinewood Studios and several Slough schools.

Lanz Group says by demolishing its existing heavy line and light line processing buildings and bringing it all under one roof, it will operate more efficiently and will reduce noise and pollution.

Councillor Dexter Smith (Con, Colnbrook with Poyle) said: “Generally I think this application would improve the look of the site and reduce the negative impact in terms of noise.”

He said bringing most of the site’s operation under one roof would have a ‘beneficial impact even for the nearest residents’.

Councillors approved the plans but because the site is on greenbelt land and is over 1,000 square metres, the application will be referred to the Secretary of State.

Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said the site is not particularly ‘green’.

"The greenbelt isn't always green,” he said. “The issue is preserving the strategic importance of the greenbelt.”

Councillors also approved plans for a three-storey storage and distribution building and office space in Mathisen Way in the Poyle Trading Estate.

The application by Cane Napolitano of VREP Poyle Limited also includes the demolition of an existing building and the installation of 19 lorry bays and 153 car park spaces.

Councillors had concerns over the noise made by HGVs and worried how it would impact traffic in the residential area north of the estate.

Councillor Ted Plenty (Lab, Langley St Mary’s) also expressed concerns over how the development would affect bats and stag beetles, which residents have reported in the area.

In the interest of biodiversity, he said: “If there are bats there, I think we need to take into account what species,” reflecting on the decline in bat sightings since he moved to Slough 20 years ago.

Councillor Smith asked that development be carried out in a ‘sensitive way’.

Plans were approved on the condition that the developers accommodate for concerns over noise, traffic and impact on the environment.

Councillors also approved plans for a three-storey block of 12 flats in Yew Tree Road.