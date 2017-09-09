New LGBTQ group launches with activity day

Dragon boating, yoga and team building exercises were all part of a launch event for a new group for LGBTQ young people.

Spectrum invited 13 to 19-year-olds to an away day at Longridge Activity Centre on Wednesday, August 30.

The group previously existed as Eight Flags which ran for about three years and there will be two branches to the relaunched group.

As well as a peer support group, a youth voice group will focus on campaigning and local events.

Youth advisor Carla Conte, who runs Spectrum, said: “It was a good chance for people to get to know each other and bond ahead of the new sessions.

“They all gave positive feed back about activities and especially for the chance to spend time together.”

A mix of new and old members did team building exercises and a short yoga and relaxation course.

To find out more about the group, contact Carla at carla.conte@slough.gov.uk or call 01753 875510.