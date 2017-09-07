Slough homelessness charity to move site

03:00PM, Thursday 07 September 2017
Homelessness charity Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) is set to move premises this month.
The charity, which has been based in Serena Hall in Burlington Road for almost 20 years, has not disclosed where it will be moving.
Founded in 1997, SHOC has operated a day centre, offering support to people who are homeless or are at risk of becoming so.
It helps service users get stable homes, learn new skills and find employment.
Slough Borough Council says SHOC gave up its lease for the council-owned building early.
A council spokeswoman said: “They voluntarily surrendered it as part of a commercial deal with the council.”
A statement on SHOC’s Facebook page said: “Many memories for all at Serena Hall but an exciting new adventure is ahead. New beginnings for us all.”
The charity is looking for help to move its service and refurbish its new building, including cash donations and work from labourers.
Call 01753 536745 or visit www.facebook.com/shocslough and www.wearetrinity.org.uk/shoc for more information.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two Slough men who launched an ‘unprovoked attack’ on a man and a woman in Maidenhead town centre have been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street have attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.