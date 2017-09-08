Travellers leave £20k worth of rubbish after being paid £5k to leave site

A sea of rubbish has been left behind by travellers who departed a privately-owned site in Langley after being paid £5,000 to leave, say the landowners.

An estimated clean-up bill of £20,000 has been left for Devinder Singh and Syed Hussain, who own the lease to the commercial site in Sutton Lane.

The pair, who wanted to start a car sales business on site, say nine caravans showed up on their land on Thursday, August 31.

They say they tried to negotiate to get them to leave, and on Tuesday evening, gave them £5,000 to vacate.

“They left after 20 to 25 minutes,” said Mr Singh, who said the group originally asked them for £15,000 before haggling down.

The group of about 20 people have now left tonnes of rubbish including wood, bath tubs, gas cylinders and more.

“I never thought they were going to do this,” said the 32-year-old from Feltham.

The pair say they opted to pay the travellers because they say getting an eviction order from the court would be too time consuming.

Co-owner Mr Hussain said: “Because of the amount of rubbish they were filling up, we had decided to give money.”

As it was on privately owned land, the 56-year-old from central London said the police could not help.

Thames Valley Police said the gate to the site may have been damaged but it is not investigating it because the owners did not put in a formal complaint.

A spokesman for Bucks County Council said the Environment Agency has been investigating the incident.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are aware of the issue and this is currently under investigation by our local officers.

“We cannot say much more until our work has concluded.”