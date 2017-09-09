Exercise session showcased at Slough Clinical Commissioning Group AGM

A theme of regular exercise was promoted at the Slough Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) fourth annual AGM at the Copthorne Hotel on Tuesday.

The CCG, which commissions health services in Slough, invited members of the public to Cippenham Lane hotel to hear about the CCG’s progress.

Speakers gave presentations, including one by the CCG’s director of finance Nigel Foster, who said Slough GP services cost each person 36p per day, compared to ambulance services costing 11p and hospital services costing £1.50.

The CCG’s clinical chair Dr Jim O’Donnell gave a presentation on heart diseases, explaining that 1,063 adults in Slough have irregular heartbeats and are unaware of it and that over 12,500 adults have undiagnosed high blood pressure.

He praised the Complex Case Management programme, which sees Slough GPs meeting patients with multiple conditions every three weeks and closely managing their health plans.

“We have seen an 18 per cent reduction in the number of emergency admissions in this group year-on-year,” he added.

“Were this to be carried out in every part of the country we would no longer have a resource issue in the NHS.”

The day ended with an interactive session by community group Apna Virsa which showed attendees quick and easy exercises.