Eid celebrated at Queensmere Observatory

Shoppers were treated to arts, crafts and drums as part of a number of activities celebrating Eid on Saturday.

Visitors at the Queensmere Observatory could enjoy entertainment from the Dhol Drumming Duo who showcased their talents with an energetic display.

Artists were also available to create Henna hand art on willing shoppers throughout the day.

Children could get crafty at the workshop station as they handcrafted their very own star and moon mobile, where they could create personalised decorations that could be taken home for free.

Centre manager at Queensmere Observatory, Chris Shaw, said: “We are so pleased the Eid event was a success and saw local residents indulge in the free, fun festivities.

“Keep your eyes peeled as the centre will be hosting a variety of exciting events soon.”