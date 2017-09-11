Inquest opened into death of Slough woman found in Jubilee River

12:00PM, Monday 11 September 2017
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Slough woman found in the Jubilee River.
The coroner for Berkshire opened and adjourned the case on Wednesday, more than five months after emergency services recovered the body of Ann McGloin.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to Slough Road, in Datchet, at about 12.50pm on March 23 following reports a body had been seen in the water.
The 52-year-old, of Queens Road, Slough, was reported missing on March 1.
At the time, Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
