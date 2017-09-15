Firefighters tackle loft fire in Wexham Road

Firefighters had to put out a loft fire in Slough this morning.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to a three-bed house in Wexham Road at about 12.30am.

The occupants raised the alarm after escaping the house unhurt.

Firefighters spent about two hours tackling the fire, which is believed to have started due to faulty electrics.

The loft and ceiling in the house were both badly damaged by the fire.