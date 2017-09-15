Khalsa Aid volunteers helping Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Efforts to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Myanmar are being made by volunteers from Slough based charity Khalsa Aid.

A small team from the Whitby Road-based charity’s Indian branch set up in Bangladesh close to the Burmese border last week.

The Southeast Asian nation is under global scrutiny for its military’s treatment of the Rohingya, which the UN has said has ‘the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing’.

Four Khalsa Aid volunteers have set up in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district supplying essentials to refugees.

“They’ve never seen anything like it. Some of them are quite traumatised,” said Ravi Singh, founder of Khalsa Aid.

The team, led by Amarpreet Singh, director of Khalsa Aid India, hopes to set up a larger relief operation with more volunteers by next week.

It is expecting five to 12 more volunteers from India, US, UK and Australia to join and hopes to serve between 15,000 to 20,000 meals daily by the end of next week.

Ravi said rainy weather has been an added complication.

“They [the refugees] have become more desperate because of the weather,” he said.

“We will be working with Bangladeshi authorities to make sure it all runs smoothly.”

He expressed fears that pressure on Bangladeshi resources by refugees could lead to resentment.

“We’re hoping nothing major happens in Bangladesh with flooding where people feel they’re not getting help.”

However he said so far the response in Bangladesh has been ‘absolutely wonderful’.

Ravi says volunteers are trying to reach exhausted refugees who have stopped walking immediately past the Burmese border.

“People are coming to the border and just crashing out.”