Memorial football match held for Izzy Mohammed

A memorial football match was held on Sunday for Ismail ‘Izzy’ Mohammed.

The 24-year-old amateur footballer died on July 31 after he was stabbed three weeks before in Salt Hill Park on his birthday.

Izzy, of Weekes Drive, was a defender for Real Milan, who trained at Burnham Grammar School in Hogfair Lane.

With the help of Real Milan player George Torpey, the club arranged a memorial match against an all-star side made up of ex Real Milan players and Izzy’s friends.

The tribute match was hosted by Burnham Football Club at its ground The Gore.

After the game finished with a three-all draw, the ‘Izzy Milan Legends’ ran out four-two winners on penalties.

Organiser and captain George Torpey lifted the inaugural trophy for the legends side, a ‘deserving victory’ according to Real Milan coach Zufran Asghar.

“The atmosphere was really good, it went into extra time and penalties, there was drama and suspense, everyone enjoyed the day,” he said.

“His family was there and they enjoyed it but obviously it got emotional for them as well.”

On the day, match programmes were available which included tributes to Izzy and collections, which have not yet been counted, will go to the Mohammed family to help fund the footballer’s funeral.

The team hopes to hold an annual memorial game in honour of the defender to raise money for different charities.