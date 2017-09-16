Record number graduate from apprentice scheme

A record number of youngsters celebrated graduating from Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Arvato’s apprenticeship programme.

On Thursday, September 7 at The Curve in William Street, certificates were given to 24 apprentices aged 16 to 18, who have spent the past year training for qualifications in business administration, customer service and youth work.

Certificates were presented by Arvato’s head of talent, development and resourcing Carl Rayner, the council’s interim chief executive Roger Parkin and deputy leader Cllr Sabia Hussain, who presented the Apprentices of the Year awards to Charlotte Keel and Lauren Reardon.

Mr Parkin said: “We take a lot of pride in the joint apprenticeship programme. The scheme provides a challenging route into the world of work for local young people.”